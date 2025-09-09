House Oversight Committee Unveils Controversial Trump-Epstein Letter

The House Oversight Committee has made public a provocative letter allegedly signed by former President Donald Trump, which was sent to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The letter, said to be part of a 2003 album created for Epstein's birthday, has been dismissed by Trump, who vehemently denies any connection.

Claiming the signature to be forged, Trump has launched a USD 10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal following its report on the letter. The letter's disclosure intensifies public interest and debate surrounding Trump's past association with Epstein. Despite their prior relationship, Trump insists he severed ties with Epstein over a decade ago.

The release comes as Congress pushes for transparency and the release of the Epstein files. The Justice Department has begun providing the House Oversight Committee with documents. Meanwhile, the committee continues to subpoena Epstein's estate for further records, including financial transactions and agreements with prosecutors.

(With inputs from agencies.)