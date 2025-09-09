Afghanistan Earthquake: UN Struggles to Reach Isolated Villages, Appeal for Urgent Aid
The United Nations is facing challenges in assessing the devastation caused by Afghanistan's recent earthquake due to inaccessible villages. With over 2,200 fatalities and significant infrastructure damage, urgent aid is needed. Efforts are complicated by aftershocks, challenging terrain, and an impending cholera outbreak.
A United Nations preliminary report highlights the extensive impact of Afghanistan's recent earthquake, which has demolished 5,230 homes and affected 49 villages. Most affected areas remain inaccessible due to damaged roads in the mountainous region.
UN humanitarian coordination chief Shannon O'Hara underscored the challenges due to aftershocks, difficult terrains, and poor road conditions that impede effective assessment and aid delivery in 441 impacted villages.
With the death toll exceeding 2,200, many Afghans, including children and displaced individuals, face pressing needs. The UN stresses urgency in providing clean water, food, and shelter ahead of harsh winter conditions, warning of potential cholera outbreaks due to poor sanitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Battles Devastating Floods: Thousands Displaced, Aid Efforts Intensify
Displaced in Daraa: The Ongoing Struggle of Syria's Bedouin and Druze Communities
Struggles of Survival: Lives Displaced by Delhi's Yamuna Floods
Outcry Over Rat Bite Fatalities Exposes Health Sector Failures
Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Dam Breach Leads to Flash Flood Fatalities