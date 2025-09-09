Curfew Unfolds Chaos in Kathmandu
An indefinite curfew was enforced in Kathmandu following violent clashes over a social media ban, resulting in 19 deaths and over 300 injuries. The curfew aims to control unrest but has sparked protests and panic buying in the capital, with public transport halted and schools closed.
- Nepal
In a swift reaction to escalating unrest, authorities enforced an indefinite curfew across Kathmandu on Tuesday, just hours after lifting an earlier directive.
The order, active from 8:30 am, aimed to quash violence following clashes over a social media ban, leaving 19 dead and more than 300 injured.
Despite the restrictions, student-led protests erupted, defying the curfew amid panic buying and transport shutdowns. Meanwhile, attempts to quell public outrage included a government decision to restore social media access late Monday night.
