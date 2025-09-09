Curfew Unfolds Chaos in Kathmandu

In a swift reaction to escalating unrest, authorities enforced an indefinite curfew across Kathmandu on Tuesday, just hours after lifting an earlier directive.

The order, active from 8:30 am, aimed to quash violence following clashes over a social media ban, leaving 19 dead and more than 300 injured.

Despite the restrictions, student-led protests erupted, defying the curfew amid panic buying and transport shutdowns. Meanwhile, attempts to quell public outrage included a government decision to restore social media access late Monday night.

