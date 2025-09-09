Left Menu

Strategic Neighbors: China, Russia, and Mongolia Showcase Border Unity

China, Russia, and Mongolia conducted their first joint border defense drills, highlighting enhanced security coordination. The exercise, named 'Border Defence Cooperation - 2025,' aimed to strengthen mutual trust and enhance strategic cooperation. The event follows recent trilateral discussions aiming to reshape global security and economic frameworks.

This week, China, Russia, and Mongolia conducted their inaugural joint border defense drills, the Chinese military announced on Tuesday. These exercises, dubbed 'Border Defence Cooperation - 2025,' represent a significant step in security collaboration between the neighboring countries.

The main goal of the live drills was to bolster strategic cooperation and improve the ability to handle border security challenges, according to a Weibo post from the People's Liberation Army. A joint command post was established on Chinese territory, adhering to the principle that the nation on whose land the activity occurs takes the lead.

This joint exercise follows trilateral talks held in Beijing earlier this month, where leaders discussed forming a new global security and economic order. Despite Mongolia's decision to remain an observer within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, recent moves indicate China's persistent efforts to integrate its neighboring state more fully into regional frameworks.

