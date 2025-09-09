Left Menu

Impersonation Scandal: Fake Calls to Karnataka Governor

An impersonator, claiming to be Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, attempted to deceive Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over a phone call. The Governor, suspecting something fishy, contacted the real minister's office. A police investigation has been launched to track the source of the call from Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An individual impersonating Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tried to deceive Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot through a phone call, as reported by sources in Raj Bhavan.

The call, received last Saturday, was an attempt to solicit a favor while pretending to be the minister. The Governor, suspecting foul play, refrained from acting immediately and waited for a follow-up communication.

Upon receiving no further calls, Gehlot confirmed with Pradhan's office, which denied any involvement. The Governor has notified the police, leading to an investigation into the call, traced back to Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

