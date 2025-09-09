Impersonation Scandal: Fake Calls to Karnataka Governor

An individual impersonating Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tried to deceive Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot through a phone call, as reported by sources in Raj Bhavan.

The call, received last Saturday, was an attempt to solicit a favor while pretending to be the minister. The Governor, suspecting foul play, refrained from acting immediately and waited for a follow-up communication.

Upon receiving no further calls, Gehlot confirmed with Pradhan's office, which denied any involvement. The Governor has notified the police, leading to an investigation into the call, traced back to Kolkata.

