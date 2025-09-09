Impersonation Scandal: Fake Calls to Karnataka Governor
An impersonator, claiming to be Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, attempted to deceive Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over a phone call. The Governor, suspecting something fishy, contacted the real minister's office. A police investigation has been launched to track the source of the call from Kolkata.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
An individual impersonating Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tried to deceive Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot through a phone call, as reported by sources in Raj Bhavan.
The call, received last Saturday, was an attempt to solicit a favor while pretending to be the minister. The Governor, suspecting foul play, refrained from acting immediately and waited for a follow-up communication.
Upon receiving no further calls, Gehlot confirmed with Pradhan's office, which denied any involvement. The Governor has notified the police, leading to an investigation into the call, traced back to Kolkata.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Champions EVM Transparency with Innovative Audit Proposal
Karnataka High Court Lifts Stay on SIT in Land-Grab Case Involving Union Minister
Vishva Hindu Parishad Challenges Karnataka Government over Ganesh Utsav Restrictions
Controversy in Manipur: Governor's Selective Meetings Stir Democratic Debate
Karnataka Courts Japanese Giants: A Blueprint for Semiconductor Leadership