Visa Violations and Their Ripple on U.S.-South Korea Business Ties

In a sweeping enforcement operation, over 300 South Korean workers were detained at Hyundai's car battery plant in Georgia. The site, operated by Hyundai Motor, witnessed the largest single-site crackdown by the Department of Homeland Security, with hundreds of workers caught in the visa fraud operation.

For years, South Korean companies have struggled to acquire work visas for specialists, leading to reliance on doubtful visa arrangements. The recent change in U.S. visa policy prompted workers to use B-1 business visas, which are inadequate for work purposes, resulting in significant repercussions. South Korea's workers find themselves trapped between stringent U.S. policies and corporate demands.

Authorities in South Korea were left stunned by the arrests, which have severe implications for investment and trade ties with the United States. The incident emphasizes the need for clear visa pathways, with South Korean officials advocating for reforms, while American businesses stress the importance of legality and hiring local talent.

