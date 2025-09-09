Meghalaya Unveils Ambitious Rs 700 Crore Water Supply Initiative Amid Climate Challenges

In a significant move to tackle water scarcity, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced a sanctioned budget of Rs 700 crore for a new water supply scheme in Shillong. This development comes as the project reaches an advanced implementation stage.

Speaking in the state assembly, Sangma emphasized the importance of the Wahrynthem water project, which will utilize the Umngot river at Dawki as a source, providing a capacity of 33 million liters per day. This initiative is expected to bring much-needed relief to the water-strapped region.

Despite these efforts, concerns remain. Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma highlighted the sustainability of water sources amidst changing weather patterns due to climate change. Addressing these concerns, the state is concentrating on natural resource management and ensuring the longevity of its water resources through the Meghalaya Climate Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)