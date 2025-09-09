Left Menu

Meghalaya Unveils Ambitious Rs 700 Crore Water Supply Initiative Amid Climate Challenges

The government of Meghalaya, led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, has sanctioned Rs 700 crore for a water supply scheme in Shillong. The initiative aims to alleviate water shortages exacerbated by climate change. The project includes the Wahrynthem water project, expected to ease the region's water crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:47 IST
Meghalaya Unveils Ambitious Rs 700 Crore Water Supply Initiative Amid Climate Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to tackle water scarcity, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced a sanctioned budget of Rs 700 crore for a new water supply scheme in Shillong. This development comes as the project reaches an advanced implementation stage.

Speaking in the state assembly, Sangma emphasized the importance of the Wahrynthem water project, which will utilize the Umngot river at Dawki as a source, providing a capacity of 33 million liters per day. This initiative is expected to bring much-needed relief to the water-strapped region.

Despite these efforts, concerns remain. Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma highlighted the sustainability of water sources amidst changing weather patterns due to climate change. Addressing these concerns, the state is concentrating on natural resource management and ensuring the longevity of its water resources through the Meghalaya Climate Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby in Assam.

Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M) general secre...

 India
2
Mizoram's Helicopter Initiative: Bridging Ties and Regions

Mizoram's Helicopter Initiative: Bridging Ties and Regions

 India
3
AAP's Atishi Urges Urgent Aid for Delhi's Flood-Affected Families and Farmers

AAP's Atishi Urges Urgent Aid for Delhi's Flood-Affected Families and Farmer...

 India
4
Grasberg Mine Operations Halted Amid Safety Concerns

Grasberg Mine Operations Halted Amid Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025