Supreme Court Faces Closure Report on Ramdev's Allopathy Controversy

The Supreme Court received a closure report from Chhattisgarh Police concerning complaints against yoga guru Ramdev for remarks on allopathic medicine during the Covid pandemic. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested complaints were influenced by certain groups. The court postponed the hearing to December, awaiting further responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:18 IST
Ramdev
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, was briefed about a closure report filed by Chhattisgarh Police in a case involving yoga guru Ramdev's controversial comments on allopathic medicine use during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma about the development, suggesting that the complaints against Ramdev were seemingly backed by certain interest groups.

Representing Ramdev, Senior advocate Siddharth Dave indicated that while Chhattisgarh responded per previous directives, Bihar is yet to follow suit. Consequently, the court has adjourned the hearing to December, awaiting further submissions.

