Controversy Arises Over Maratha Caste Certification Amidst OBC Concerns

An OBC organization headed by Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday called on the state government to either withdraw or adjust a government resolution (GR) concerning the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members.

There are fears that the GR could dilute the quotas reserved for more than 350 Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the state. This unrest follows the social justice and special assistance department's recent implementation of a GR based on the Hyderabad gazetteer, which allows eligible Marathas to claim OBC status.

Bhujbal alleged the GR was rushed under pressure from a powerful community, bypassing proper cabinet approvals and OBC stakeholder consultations. He further insisted that the terminology used in the GR, especially around caste identification, could cause legal and social confusion.

