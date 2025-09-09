Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over Maratha Caste Certification Amidst OBC Concerns

Chhagan Bhujbal, leading an OBC organization, has urged the Maharashtra government to revoke or revise its resolution for issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas. Concerns stem from perceived quota dilution for OBCs, as the new resolution might allow Marathas to claim dual reservations under different programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:05 IST
An OBC organization headed by Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday called on the state government to either withdraw or adjust a government resolution (GR) concerning the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members.

There are fears that the GR could dilute the quotas reserved for more than 350 Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the state. This unrest follows the social justice and special assistance department's recent implementation of a GR based on the Hyderabad gazetteer, which allows eligible Marathas to claim OBC status.

Bhujbal alleged the GR was rushed under pressure from a powerful community, bypassing proper cabinet approvals and OBC stakeholder consultations. He further insisted that the terminology used in the GR, especially around caste identification, could cause legal and social confusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

