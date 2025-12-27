Left Menu

Tragic Fallout: Farmer's Suicide Highlights Caste Certificate Woes in Beed

A 55-year-old farmer in Beed allegedly committed suicide due to distress over his son's inability to obtain a Kunbi certificate, affecting the son's access to quota benefits. Authorities have yet to receive a formal complaint, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:56 IST
Tragic Fallout: Farmer's Suicide Highlights Caste Certificate Woes in Beed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer's tragic death in Beed has sparked concern over systemic issues related to caste certification. Baburao Vitthal Yempure, 55, was found dead on Saturday, reportedly distressed over his son's prolonged wait for a Kunbi certificate.

The certificate would have afforded his son important quota benefits, enhancing educational and professional opportunities. Despite several relatives successfully obtaining the necessary documentation, Yempure's son's application remains pending, causing significant familial stress.

While police have launched an investigation, no formal complaint has been lodged, and no suicide note was discovered at the scene. Authorities are examining all possible causes behind Yempure's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

