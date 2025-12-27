Tragic Fallout: Farmer's Suicide Highlights Caste Certificate Woes in Beed

A farmer's tragic death in Beed has sparked concern over systemic issues related to caste certification. Baburao Vitthal Yempure, 55, was found dead on Saturday, reportedly distressed over his son's prolonged wait for a Kunbi certificate.

The certificate would have afforded his son important quota benefits, enhancing educational and professional opportunities. Despite several relatives successfully obtaining the necessary documentation, Yempure's son's application remains pending, causing significant familial stress.

While police have launched an investigation, no formal complaint has been lodged, and no suicide note was discovered at the scene. Authorities are examining all possible causes behind Yempure's untimely death.

