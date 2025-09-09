Tragedy on Mumbai's Coastal Road: Speeding Car Claims Life of Head Constable

A tragic incident unfolded on Mumbai's Coastal Road early Tuesday morning, leaving a head constable dead and a policewoman injured. According to officials, the accident happened at 7:53 am at a junction connecting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Coastal Road.

Both police personnel were on duty when they were struck by a speeding car. The severe collision resulted in critical injuries. Head Constable Dattatray Kumbhar succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a private hospital, while Constable Riddhi Patil remains in treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Ramchandra Rane, has been taken into custody by the police. The incident underscores the persistent risks faced by law enforcement officers while on duty.