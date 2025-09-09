Tragedy on Mumbai's Coastal Road: Speeding Car Claims Life of Head Constable
A tragic incident occurred on Mumbai's Coastal Road when a speeding car hit two police personnel, resulting in the death of head constable Dattatray Kumbhar. Constable Riddhi Patil suffered injuries. The car driver, Ramchandra Rane, was apprehended. The incident highlights the dangers faced by police on duty.
A tragic incident unfolded on Mumbai's Coastal Road early Tuesday morning, leaving a head constable dead and a policewoman injured. According to officials, the accident happened at 7:53 am at a junction connecting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Coastal Road.
Both police personnel were on duty when they were struck by a speeding car. The severe collision resulted in critical injuries. Head Constable Dattatray Kumbhar succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a private hospital, while Constable Riddhi Patil remains in treatment.
The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Ramchandra Rane, has been taken into custody by the police. The incident underscores the persistent risks faced by law enforcement officers while on duty.