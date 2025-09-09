Left Menu

High Court Drama: Kancheepuram DSP Challenges Remand in SC/ST Case

Deputy Superintendent of Police M Shankar Ganesh of Kancheepuram is challenging a judicial remand in the Madras High Court. The remand results from alleged inaction in a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The DSP is hospitalized with high blood pressure but remains under judicial order until September 22.

  • Country:
  • India

Kancheepuram DSP M Shankar Ganesh has been remanded by a sessions judge for allegedly not acting on a SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act case. Seeking relief, Ganesh moved the Madras High Court while remaining hospitalized for high blood pressure.

The Principal Sessions Court of Kancheepuram ordered the DSP's arrest and remand until September 22 for failing to act on a complaint filed over a month ago. The remand, issued by Judge Pa U Chemmal, followed Ganesh's court appearance.

The DSP's legal challenge is pending, and he remains under judicial remand. The case involves the 'bakery violence case' in Walajabad under the SC/ST Act, in which the judge demanded a status report by the investigating officer.

