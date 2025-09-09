Delhi's Struggle: Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts
The AAP has called on the Delhi government to aid flood-affected citizens with compensation and support services. Floodwaters overwhelmed areas along the Yamuna, requiring residents to move to relief camps. Government officials, including Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, emphasize the urgent need for assistance and the provision of official documents.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has implored the Delhi government to ramp up assistance for those affected by the recent floods. This includes compensating victims and setting up camps to facilitate the acquisition of necessary paperwork. Many areas along the Yamuna riverbank faced severe flooding last week, compelling evacuations.
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's national convener, highlighted the plight of the impoverished who have been disproportionately impacted by the calamity. He called upon the local authorities for immediate intervention to deliver relief. Earlier, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also urged governmental action, narrating personal stories of loss among flood victims.
Efforts to address the flood's aftermath continue as conditions improve. The Yamuna's water level, which peaked at 207.48 meters, is gradually receding. Nonetheless, the task of recovery persists with residents clearing mud and silt left by the retreating waters.
