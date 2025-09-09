Five Arrested in Chhattisgarh for Wild Boar and Sloth Bear Poaching

In a significant crackdown in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, forest officials apprehended five individuals allegedly involved in the poaching of a wild boar and a sloth bear.

The arrests followed a raid conducted in the villages of Bhimkhoj and Joratarai under the Bagbahra forest range. The operation, backed by a tip-off, led to the seizure of cooked meat and electric wire, a primary tool in the illicit activity.

The accused, identified as Agar Singh, Arjun, Tularam, and two others, allegedly used live wires to electrocute the animals. The case has been filed under the Wildlife Protection Act, with one suspect managing to evade arrest.

