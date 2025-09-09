Left Menu

Five Arrested in Chhattisgarh for Wild Boar and Sloth Bear Poaching

In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, five individuals were arrested for poaching a wild boar and a sloth bear. Forest officials acted on a tip-off, seizing cooked meat and electric wire used in the act. A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Mahasamund | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:24 IST
In a significant crackdown in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, forest officials apprehended five individuals allegedly involved in the poaching of a wild boar and a sloth bear.

The arrests followed a raid conducted in the villages of Bhimkhoj and Joratarai under the Bagbahra forest range. The operation, backed by a tip-off, led to the seizure of cooked meat and electric wire, a primary tool in the illicit activity.

The accused, identified as Agar Singh, Arjun, Tularam, and two others, allegedly used live wires to electrocute the animals. The case has been filed under the Wildlife Protection Act, with one suspect managing to evade arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

