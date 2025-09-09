Controversy Erupts Over Vandalism of National Emblem at Hazratbal Shrine

The vandalism of the national emblem at Hazratbal shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has ignited a political storm. The BJP insisted on action against those culpable, with party state president Sat Sharma emphasizing the importance of safeguarding national symbols.

The incident drew widespread political censure, notably from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who argued against the emblem's use in religious venues. Criticism also targeted Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi amidst demands for her removal.

The controversy coincides with ongoing discussions about flood relief in Kashmir, particularly for its vital horticulture and agriculture sectors, as BJP leaders pledged to visit affected areas and pressed for adequate compensation.