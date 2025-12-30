Religious Controversy Erupts Over Artwork at Kochi Biennale

A painting displayed at the Kochi Biennale has become the center of controversy after Christian groups voiced objections, stating it hurts religious sentiments. The contentious artwork, part of the 'Idam' exhibition, allegedly alters the depiction of Christ's Last Supper, a revered image among Christians worldwide.

Previously featured in a magazine, the painting faced similar protests, prompting the Biennale authorities to shutter the exhibition space for two days. The Syro-Malabar Church alongside the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) condemned the artwork, urging its removal and issuing a call for apologies while raising concerns over its impact on Fort Kochi's communal harmony.

The KLCA criticized treating the Biennale as a venue for potentially offensive content, stressing the need for sensitivity. The Syro-Malabar Church echoed these sentiments, emphasizing responsible artistic freedom. The Church's statement argued that cultural spaces should facilitate dialogue without mocking religious beliefs. Local authorities are being urged to intervene.