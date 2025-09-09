ICC Hearings Could Set Precedent for Prosecuting Global Leaders

The International Criminal Court initiated hearings on Tuesday to finalize charges against infamous Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony. Experts suggest this could establish a procedural blueprint for prosecuting other high-profile international suspects, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ICC has faced criticism, particularly from powerful non-member states, following its issuance of an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes. The current proceedings against Kony focus on war crimes and crimes against humanity, with 39 charges including murder and the use of child soldiers.

Despite moving forward with these charges, some victims of Kony's brutality express discontent over the absence of financial compensation, indicating a broader issue of justice and reparations within the ICC's judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)