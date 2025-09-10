India Sends Armed Forces Contingent to Russia for ZAPAD 2025 Military Drill

In a significant step towards strengthening international defence cooperation, an Indian Armed Forces contingent comprising 65 personnel has departed for the Mulino Training Ground in Nizhniy, Russia, to participate in the multilateral joint military exercise ZAPAD 2025, scheduled to be conducted from 10 to 16 September 2025.

Composition of the Indian Contingent

The Indian contingent represents a tri-service effort. It includes 57 personnel from the Indian Army, 07 from the Indian Air Force (IAF), and 01 from the Indian Navy. The Army component is led by a battalion of the KUMAON Regiment, an infantry regiment renowned for its battle-hardened history and valour. Supporting elements from other arms and services have also been included to ensure a balanced representation of India’s combined operational capabilities.

About Exercise ZAPAD 2025

Exercise ZAPAD is one of the largest multilateral military drills organized in Russia, bringing together armed forces from across the globe to foster interoperability, tactical coordination, and joint planning. For India, participation in ZAPAD 2025 represents not only a demonstration of its military professionalism but also an opportunity to learn from diverse armies in a shared training environment.

The central objectives of the exercise are:

Enhancing Military Cooperation: Promoting greater understanding and collaboration among partner nations.

Interoperability: Practicing smooth integration of troops, equipment, and communication networks in joint operations.

Exchange of Tactics: Sharing knowledge of modern warfare, counter-terrorism strategies, and special arms skills.

Scope and Training Modules

The 2025 edition of ZAPAD will emphasize joint company-level operations in open and plain terrain. The participating troops will engage in:

Joint planning exercises for offensive and defensive missions.

Tactical drills focusing on manoeuvre warfare, coordination, and quick response.

Specialized arms skills , including small arms marksmanship, urban combat scenarios, and counter-terrorism tactics.

Integration of emerging technologies, especially in areas like battlefield communication, surveillance, and drone operations.

The exercise will simulate real-world combat conditions, allowing multinational troops to test and refine strategies in a complex environment.

Strategic Significance for India

India’s participation in ZAPAD 2025 underscores its commitment to strengthening global security frameworks while deepening defence ties with Russia, a longstanding strategic partner. The exercise provides:

A platform for camaraderie with global armed forces, reinforcing trust and confidence.

Exposure to multinational combat environments , preparing Indian soldiers for joint operations under United Nations or multinational mandates.

Opportunities to evaluate new technologies and doctrines in coordination with partner nations.

For Russia, hosting such large-scale exercises allows it to project military strength while reinforcing defence partnerships with friendly nations, including India.

India-Russia Defence Cooperation

India and Russia share a decades-old defence partnership that spans joint exercises, arms cooperation, and technology transfers. Exercises like Indra (bilateral) and now participation in ZAPAD (multilateral) highlight India’s continued engagement with Russian military platforms and doctrines, while also broadening exposure to other international participants.

By sending a tri-service contingent, India has reaffirmed its intent to maintain a strong military-to-military bond with Russia, while also showcasing its readiness for modern warfare and joint operations.

Looking Ahead

The week-long exercise from 10–16 September 2025 is expected to conclude with integrated field drills and a display of multinational military prowess. For India, it will serve as a critical learning experience, boosting the confidence and preparedness of its forces in multinational missions.

As the world faces evolving security challenges, Exercise ZAPAD 2025 highlights the importance of collaboration, interoperability, and collective response, with India standing at the forefront of this effort.