Ranchi Sex Racket Bust: Arrests Made

Three individuals were arrested in Ranchi following a police operation targeting a sex racket. Ten women from West Bengal were found in a private hostel in Lalpur, where the illicit operation was centered. The detained women provided information leading to the handlers' arrest, all of whom have been incarcerated.

Police in Ranchi reported the arrest of three individuals connected to a sex racket following a raid on Sunday.

During the operation, ten women from West Bengal were discovered at a private hostel in Lalpur, where the illegal activity was taking place.

Based on the information from these women, authorities apprehended three handlers, who have since been jailed, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Kumar V Raman.

