Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) commenced hearings on Tuesday to finalize charges against Joseph Kony, a fugitive Ugandan warlord. Legal experts suggest this could serve as a model for pending charges against high-profile figures such as Russia's Vladimir Putin and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu.

Professor Michael Scharf from Case Western Reserve University elucidated that prosecutors aim to eventually apply similar procedures to Putin or Netanyahu if they continue evading justice. The ICC faces criticism from powerful non-member states, including the United States, after issuing an arrest warrant for Netanyahu related to the Gaza conflict. Israel dismisses the allegations and rejects ICC jurisdiction.

The ICC, in March 2023, issued a warrant against Putin for war crimes involving the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. Similarly, Kony, the longest-standing fugitive of the ICC, faces 39 counts of war crimes, with prosecutors detailing extensive atrocities committed by his Lord's Resistance Army in northern Uganda. Observers lament the lack of financial restitution for his alleged victims.

