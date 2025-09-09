Explosions Shatter Peace in Doha: An Alleged Assassination Attempt
Multiple explosions were reported in Doha, Qatar, sparking speculation of an assassination attempt on Hamas officials. Witnesses, including Reuters and Axios, described smoke rising over the Katara District, linking the incident to Israeli intelligence claims. The event raises significant geopolitical concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:42 IST
On Tuesday, a series of explosions rocked Doha, Qatar, according to eyewitness accounts reported by Reuters.
Axios journalist Barak Ravid, referencing Israeli sources, suggested that the explosions were part of an assassination attempt targeting Hamas officials. In the aftermath, smoke was observed rising over Doha's prominent Katara District.
The incident has sparked widespread speculation and concern, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
