Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Quest: Steering Through Social Complexities

Maharashtra's Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil assures implementation of the Maratha reservation amid OBC concerns. A government resolution has been issued to allow eligible Marathas to claim OBC benefits. The cabinet sub-committee is committed to resolving misunderstandings and ensuring compliance, while maintaining social harmony in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:03 IST
The Maharashtra government, led by Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, reiterated its commitment to implementing Maratha reservations despite concerns raised by the OBC community. The state aims to address any misunderstandings personally with leaders to ensure smooth progress.

A government resolution permits Marathas to apply for Kunbi caste certificates, an effort to allow them to benefit from OBC category quotas. This decision followed the successful negotiation with quota activist Manoj Jarange, who then ended his hunger strike.

The state's cabinet sub-committee remains open to discussions and aims to uphold social harmony. Compensation for families affected by quota agitations is underway, with efforts to place their kin in government jobs progressing.

