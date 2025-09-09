Congress Demands Inquiry into Jammu and Kashmir Flood Failures

In the face of recent flood devastation in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra has called for an expert-led inquiry into alleged administrative failures. He argues these lapses, along with factors like illegal mining, worsened the crisis significantly.

During visits to flood-stricken areas in Kathua and Samba, Karra and other senior Congress leaders observed significant damage to infrastructure and private property. They noted that issues such as embankment failures and massive erosion were made worse by human activities. Residents expressed that timely action could have reduced the extent of destruction.

Karra criticized Union Minister Amit Shah's relief package as insufficient and his recent visit as superficial. The Congress continues to press for a national disaster designation and a substantial relief and reconstruction effort from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)