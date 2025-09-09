Supreme Court Rules on Reserved Candidates' Migration to Unreserved Seats

The Supreme Court has set a precedent regarding the migration of reserved category candidates to unreserved category vacancies in government recruitment procedures. On Tuesday, the court clarified that candidates who have availed of relaxations in fees or age cannot occupy unreserved vacancies if recruitment rules prohibit such transitions.

Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi made this ruling, countering an earlier decision made by the Tripura High Court. The ruling specifies that in cases where no recruitment rule embargo exists, candidates scoring higher than unreserved peers may transition to unreserved positions.

The court was addressing an appeal filed by the Centre against a previous high court decision. OBC candidates, who had availed age relaxation, sought to be considered for unreserved positions despite scoring lower in their category but outperforming the last unreserved candidate.

