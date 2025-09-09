Left Menu

Brazil's Coffee Faces Tariff Walls

Re-exporting Brazilian coffee is not seen as a viable strategy to circumvent U.S. tariffs. Marcio Ferreira of CECAFE highlighted this after President Trump imposed a 50% levy on most Brazilian goods, including coffee, effective from August 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:37 IST
Brazil is exploring options to navigate new U.S. tariffs on coffee. However, Marcio Ferreira, leader of CECAFE, stated re-exporting via other countries isn't a feasible solution.

On August 6, President Donald Trump implemented a 50% tariff affecting most Brazilian exports, with coffee taking a major hit.

The Brazilian coffee sector remains vulnerable as exporters search for ways to mitigate the impact of these trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

