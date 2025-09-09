Brazil's Coffee Faces Tariff Walls

Brazil is exploring options to navigate new U.S. tariffs on coffee. However, Marcio Ferreira, leader of CECAFE, stated re-exporting via other countries isn't a feasible solution.

On August 6, President Donald Trump implemented a 50% tariff affecting most Brazilian exports, with coffee taking a major hit.

The Brazilian coffee sector remains vulnerable as exporters search for ways to mitigate the impact of these trade barriers.

