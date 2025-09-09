Brazil's Coffee Faces Tariff Walls
Re-exporting Brazilian coffee is not seen as a viable strategy to circumvent U.S. tariffs. Marcio Ferreira of CECAFE highlighted this after President Trump imposed a 50% levy on most Brazilian goods, including coffee, effective from August 6.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:37 IST
Brazil is exploring options to navigate new U.S. tariffs on coffee. However, Marcio Ferreira, leader of CECAFE, stated re-exporting via other countries isn't a feasible solution.
On August 6, President Donald Trump implemented a 50% tariff affecting most Brazilian exports, with coffee taking a major hit.
The Brazilian coffee sector remains vulnerable as exporters search for ways to mitigate the impact of these trade barriers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump Over Carroll Defamation Case
Donald Trump's Surprise US Open Visit: Cheers and Jeers Fill the Stadium
Looks like we lost India, Russia to "deepest, darkest" China: Donald Trump
Looks like we've lost India and Russia to China: Donald Trump.