Delhi Launches Awards for Governance Excellence

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the launch of an annual awards programme aimed at fostering excellence in governance. The initiative seeks to honor officers and departments that demonstrate exceptional performance in their respective sectors, with categories such as Best Engineer, Best Department, and Best DM.

The decision emerged from a meeting with district and sub-divisional magistrates, highlighting a focus on integrity and transparency. Gupta praised officials for their dedication during recent events and called for continued commitment. She also instructed that events like Ramleela and Durga Puja be organized smoothly to prevent public inconvenience.

Additionally, Gupta emphasized the need for zero encroachment on government land, urging officials to act against illegal occupations. She highlighted the 'One District, One Product' campaign's national importance, directing tasks focused on identifying each district's unique products for effective marketing and branding.

(With inputs from agencies.)