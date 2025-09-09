President Murmu Meets Tribal Leaders, Hails Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’s Impact

In a historic interaction that underscored the central role of tribal communities in India’s development journey, President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, met a delegation of eminent tribal leaders from across the country at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 9, 2025. The gathering was part of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, aimed at strengthening dialogue, cooperation, and empowerment among tribal societies. This was the final meeting of the current phase of the series of interactions held under the initiative.

President’s Vision for Inclusive Development

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu described the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan as a transformational platform for tribal empowerment, blending governance with grassroots participation. She emphasized that tribal communities must not only remain beneficiaries of development schemes but should also become active co-creators of the nation’s future.

She highlighted the importance of ensuring that tribal societies have both representation and recognition of their rights, stating:

“True empowerment is shaped by recognition of rights, strengthened by respect for those rights, and sustained by the active participation of tribal communities in governance.”

The President called on tribal leaders to voice their concerns and ideas on multiple platforms, encouraging them to hold institutions accountable while contributing to nation-building.

Achievements of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan

Launched in July 2025, the campaign has rapidly expanded into a mass movement for tribal welfare. Key highlights include:

Mobilisation of 20 lakh Adi-Karmayogis – comprising officials, volunteers, women from self-help groups, and tribal youth across one lakh villages .

One lakh Adi Seva Kendras identified as single-window service hubs and grievance redressal centers for tribal citizens.

Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan , delivering infrastructure and essential services to 63,000 tribal-dominated villages .

Empowerment through the Forest Rights Act, which has become a cornerstone of social justice, environmental protection, and equality.

The President stressed that while schemes and institutions provide support, real empowerment must come from within communities themselves, sustained by active participation and ownership.

Harnessing Technology for Tribal Welfare

President Murmu also stressed the role of technology in bridging gaps while preserving the unique cultural heritage of tribal groups. She particularly welcomed the launch of Adi Vaani, an AI-based translation tool for tribal languages, describing it as a breakthrough for both education and cultural preservation.

Launched in September 2025, the beta version of Adi Vaani is the world’s first AI-powered indigenous language tool. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), it provides translation support in tribal dialects, ensuring linguistic inclusivity and enhancing access to education, governance, and services. The President hailed it as a true example of technology serving vulnerable social groups.

Preserving Culture, Ensuring Justice

The President called for creating an environment where equality, justice, and respect are central to governance, while safeguarding tribal culture and traditions. She underlined the need for a development model that connects tribal people to mainstream opportunities without diluting their distinct identity and rich heritage.

She also pointed out that inclusive development and cultural preservation are not mutually exclusive, but rather interdependent pillars of a just society.

Event Highlights

During the meeting:

A documentary film on the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan was screened, showcasing its reach and transformative impact across states.

Tribal leaders from diverse backgrounds shared their experiences, aspirations, and priorities for community development.

The event was attended by Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram and Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Shri Durgadas Uikey, who reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to advancing tribal rights and welfare.

Looking Ahead

The conclusion of this phase of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan marks a milestone in participatory governance for tribal empowerment. By combining policy reforms, grassroots mobilisation, and technology-enabled inclusivity, the initiative aims to transform the socio-economic landscape of tribal communities across India.

For President Murmu, herself the first tribal woman to hold the nation’s highest office, the meeting was not only symbolic but also a reaffirmation of her lifelong commitment to ensuring that tribal voices are central to India’s development story.