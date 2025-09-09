Tribal Affairs Ministry, CIL Partner to Upgrade 76 EMRS in Four States

In a landmark initiative to strengthen education and holistic development for tribal children, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Coal India Limited (CIL) have entered into a strategic partnership to upgrade infrastructure and build capacity in 76 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. The move marks a significant convergence of government efforts with corporate social responsibility (CSR) to empower Scheduled Tribe (ST) students.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 9 September 2025 in New Delhi between CIL and the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC), a Section 8 company under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The signing was witnessed by Shri Jual Oram, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, and Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal & Mines.

Empowering Tribal Students Through EMRS

Currently, 479 EMRS are operational across India, serving as a flagship intervention of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to provide quality education, nutrition, healthcare, and skill development opportunities to ST children. These schools are designed to prepare tribal students for higher education and meaningful employment, bridging longstanding gaps in access and opportunity.

Through this partnership, CIL has committed to channel CSR funds into strengthening the education ecosystem within EMRS. The following provisions will be made under the project:

1,200 computers and 1,200 UPS units to build digital classrooms.

110 tablets for student and teacher use.

420 sanitary pad vending machines and 420 sanitary pad incinerators to support menstrual hygiene and ensure better school attendance for girls.

Career counselling and mentorship programmes for over 6,200 students in Classes 10 and 12, preparing them for competitive exams and higher studies.

CIL has sanctioned ₹10 crore for the project, which will be implemented by NSTFDC in a time-bound manner.

Voices from the Leadership

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jual Oram lauded CIL’s commitment and expressed hope that more public and private enterprises will extend CSR support for tribal education. He emphasized that such collaborations are crucial to realizing the government’s vision of inclusive development for tribal communities.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy underscored that the partnership reflects CIL’s core CSR focus areas—education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, livelihood promotion, and rural development—which will have a multiplier impact when integrated with the Ministry’s initiatives.

Project Objectives

The project is designed to address multiple aspects of student development and institutional strengthening:

Bridging the digital divide – By equipping EMRS with computers, tablets, and UPS systems, the project will establish modern computer labs and foster learning in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) fields. Promoting menstrual health and hygiene – By providing vending machines and incinerators, the initiative aims to improve retention, attendance, and performance of girl students, ensuring equitable learning opportunities. Career counselling and mentorship – Focused guidance for students in Classes 10 and 12 will help tribal youth compete at par with their urban peers, accessing diverse opportunities in higher education and employment.

Wider Impact

The project is expected to directly benefit more than 30,000 tribal students, marking a significant step towards technology-driven, inclusive, and holistic education for tribal youth. The infusion of CSR support not only strengthens existing government infrastructure but also creates a sustainable model for public-private collaboration in tribal empowerment.

This initiative aligns with the government’s broader mission of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, placing tribal communities at the center of national growth. By leveraging CSR and government resources, the partnership between the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and CIL is poised to create lasting impact in education, gender equity, and rural development.