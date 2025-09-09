Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks New IMF Loan Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia

Ukraine has requested a new loan programme from the International Monetary Fund as it continues to spend heavily on its war effort against Russia. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has submitted an official request, and ongoing negotiations aim to secure IMF approval by the year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:32 IST
Ukraine Seeks New IMF Loan Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has formally requested a new financing programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the country's protracted conflict with Russia escalates, resulting in sustained high military expenditures. The announcement came from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Tuesday.

The war's financial toll is significant, consuming approximately 60% of Ukraine's budget. To bridge the gap, the nation leans heavily on financial aid from its Western allies to meet crucial obligations like pensions, public sector wages, and humanitarian costs. Despite ongoing hostilities, Svyrydenko noted the 2026 state budget is formulated with expectations of continued conflict, as communicated on X.

During a meeting in Kyiv with Gavin Gray, the head of the IMF's monitoring mission to Ukraine, Svyrydenko submitted an official letter of request for the new loan programme. Discussions are set to extend over the coming months, aiming for a favorable IMF Board of Directors decision by the year's end. While the loan's requested amount remains undisclosed, Ukraine has already tapped into $10.6 billion of its current $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility, per the Finance Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Controversial Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Controversial Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Qa...

 Global
2
C P Radhakrishnan: From Jharkhand Governor to India's Vice President

C P Radhakrishnan: From Jharkhand Governor to India's Vice President

 India
3
EU and India's Trade Transformation: A Fairtrade Commitment

EU and India's Trade Transformation: A Fairtrade Commitment

 India
4
The Unchanged Heartbeat of the Walker Cup: A Century of Golfing Tradition

The Unchanged Heartbeat of the Walker Cup: A Century of Golfing Tradition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025