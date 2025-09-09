Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Family's Extreme Step Amidst Financial Struggles

A family from Mailur, Bidar city, faced a tragic fate as four members died by alleged suicide in Karanja canal. The family reportedly took this extreme step due to financial debts. While a man and his three children perished, his wife and another son were rescued. Police have registered a case, launching an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:35 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Family's Extreme Step Amidst Financial Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident occurred near Karanja, Bhalki Taluk, as four family members reportedly died by suicide. The victims include a father and his three children.

Locals managed to rescue the man's wife and another son from the canal. Authorities indicate the family was burdened by financial debts, prompting the extreme act.

The deceased's bodies were taken to Bhalki Taluk Hospital for post-mortem. Police are investigating the case, striving to uncover detailed circumstances behind the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

