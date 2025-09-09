Tragedy Strikes: Family's Extreme Step Amidst Financial Struggles

A devastating incident occurred near Karanja, Bhalki Taluk, as four family members reportedly died by suicide. The victims include a father and his three children.

Locals managed to rescue the man's wife and another son from the canal. Authorities indicate the family was burdened by financial debts, prompting the extreme act.

The deceased's bodies were taken to Bhalki Taluk Hospital for post-mortem. Police are investigating the case, striving to uncover detailed circumstances behind the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)