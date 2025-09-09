Telangana High Court Demands Re-evaluation of Mains Exams

The Telangana High Court has issued a directive to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) for a re-evaluation of the answer scripts of candidates who appeared for the Group-I Mains Exams in October 2024.

In response to multiple petitions from aspirants citing irregularities, the court has annulled the Final Marks List and the General Ranking List released by the TGPSC in March. The reevaluation is mandated to follow the moderation method as per a Supreme Court order.

The court indicated that failure to comply could result in the cancellation of the Group-I Mains examination. The court further ordered a re-examination for successful prelims candidates, to be concluded within eight months from order receipt, due to claims of inconsistencies undermining the exam's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)