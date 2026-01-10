Left Menu

Turbulence within Bangladesh Cricket Team Amid World Cup Uncertainty

Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expresses concern over how uncertainty regarding the team's participation in the T20 World Cup in India is impacting players’ mental health. Controversy arose after Bangladesh Cricket Board requested match relocations due to security issues, sparking internal conflict and critical comments from board members.

Dhaka | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:24 IST
Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has voiced concerns over the psychological toll on players amid uncertainties surrounding their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. He revealed that players are trying to maintain a facade of normalcy, despite significant off-field distractions.

Controversy erupted when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested the International Cricket Council to relocate Bangladesh's World Cup matches from India, citing security concerns. Additionally, tensions escalated when BCB Director M Najmul Islam labeled former captain Tamim Iqbal as an 'Indian agent,' exacerbating the turmoil within the team.

Shanto underscored the importance of focusing on performance despite the challenges, emphasizing that unexpected issues often precede World Cups. He expressed disappointment over a senior BCB official's derogatory comments towards Tamim, highlighting that players deserve respect irrespective of their current status or past achievements.

