Left Menu

Odisha Police Intensifies Efforts to Boost Convictions in Crimes Against Women

Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania urges police officers to increase conviction rates in crimes against women, as state figures lag behind national averages. Strategies include improved investigations, victim support, and leveraging new laws. The measures were discussed in a workshop attended by senior police officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:10 IST
Odisha Police Intensifies Efforts to Boost Convictions in Crimes Against Women
Yogesh Bahadur Khurania
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined move to enhance safety and justice for women, Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania urged police officers on Tuesday to bolster efforts to increase conviction rates in crimes against women. Currently, the state records a conviction rate of just 9.24 percent, as opposed to the national average of 25.3 percent, according to National Crime Records Bureau data.

Addressing a workshop dedicated to women's safety, Khurania highlighted the importance of bridging the conviction gap through swift and empathetic victim support. The workshop was organized by the Crime Against Women and Children Wing of Odisha Police, bringing together officers from various ranks, including IGPs, DIGs, and SPs, to strategize on this pressing issue.

The DGP also mentioned that Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has mandated a zero-tolerance policy towards such crimes. Police are encouraged to utilize new measures, such as zero FIR and e-FIR, under recently enacted laws to ensure expedited justice. Initiatives such as special women and children desks and anti-human trafficking units underscore the state's commitment. Additional resources, like new cyber police stations and CCTV installations, are on the agenda to strengthen security infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Stars and Challenges: Indian Boxers Shine Amidst Tough Battles at World Championships

Rising Stars and Challenges: Indian Boxers Shine Amidst Tough Battles at Wor...

 United Kingdom
2
Turmoil in Nepal: Israeli Citizens Warned Amid Violent Protests

Turmoil in Nepal: Israeli Citizens Warned Amid Violent Protests

 Israel
3
Maharashtra's Revamped Youth Policy: A Forward-Thinking Blueprint

Maharashtra's Revamped Youth Policy: A Forward-Thinking Blueprint

 India
4
White House Plans to Avert Government Shutdown with Funding Extension

White House Plans to Avert Government Shutdown with Funding Extension

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025