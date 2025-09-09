Odisha Police Intensifies Efforts to Boost Convictions in Crimes Against Women

In a determined move to enhance safety and justice for women, Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania urged police officers on Tuesday to bolster efforts to increase conviction rates in crimes against women. Currently, the state records a conviction rate of just 9.24 percent, as opposed to the national average of 25.3 percent, according to National Crime Records Bureau data.

Addressing a workshop dedicated to women's safety, Khurania highlighted the importance of bridging the conviction gap through swift and empathetic victim support. The workshop was organized by the Crime Against Women and Children Wing of Odisha Police, bringing together officers from various ranks, including IGPs, DIGs, and SPs, to strategize on this pressing issue.

The DGP also mentioned that Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has mandated a zero-tolerance policy towards such crimes. Police are encouraged to utilize new measures, such as zero FIR and e-FIR, under recently enacted laws to ensure expedited justice. Initiatives such as special women and children desks and anti-human trafficking units underscore the state's commitment. Additional resources, like new cyber police stations and CCTV installations, are on the agenda to strengthen security infrastructure.

