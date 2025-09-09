Swachhotsav 2025: A Unified Drive for a Cleaner Future

The Indian government has begun preparations for the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2025 campaign, slated to take place from September 17 to October 2. This year's theme, 'Swachhotsav', aims to inspire widespread participation in cleanliness initiatives.

During a joint meeting, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Jal Shakti outlined the campaign's objectives. Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil underscored the significance of maintaining cleanliness as an ongoing communal obligation.

Emphasizing the concept of cleanliness as a 'shared dharma', Khattar called for a unified effort to clean villages, cities, and peri-urban areas. He urged states to focus on achieving complete clearance of legacy waste dumpsites.

(With inputs from agencies.)