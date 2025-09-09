Tribunal Awards Rs 2.52 Crore Compensation in Motor Accident Case

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted over Rs 2.52 crore to the family of Yaseen Khan, a 30-year-old doctor killed in a road accident in 2023. Presiding Officer Shelly Arora handled the case.

Khan was riding a two-wheeler when a bus, allegedly driving negligently, hit him on May 19, 2023. The incident led to Khan's wife, three minor sons, a posthumously born son, and parents awaiting justice in the form of compensation.

The tribunal's decision came on the heels of evidence proving the bus driver's rash driving, cemented by a prior Supreme Court judgement. Compensation must neither be a windfall nor inadequate. The tribunal decided that Khan's unborn child counted as a dependent.