Tribunal Awards Rs 2.52 Crore Compensation in Motor Accident Case

A tribunal awarded Rs 2.52 crore in compensation to the family of Yaseen Khan, a senior doctor killed in a road accident in 2023. The tribunal found the bus driver guilty of rash driving. The compensation includes provisions for Khan’s wife, four children, and parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted over Rs 2.52 crore to the family of Yaseen Khan, a 30-year-old doctor killed in a road accident in 2023. Presiding Officer Shelly Arora handled the case.

Khan was riding a two-wheeler when a bus, allegedly driving negligently, hit him on May 19, 2023. The incident led to Khan's wife, three minor sons, a posthumously born son, and parents awaiting justice in the form of compensation.

The tribunal's decision came on the heels of evidence proving the bus driver's rash driving, cemented by a prior Supreme Court judgement. Compensation must neither be a windfall nor inadequate. The tribunal decided that Khan's unborn child counted as a dependent.

