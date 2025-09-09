Left Menu

Blackmail and Betrayal: The Arrest of Apollon Fernandes

Apollon Fernandes, a 48-year-old man, was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by threatening to leak her obscene photos. The victim met him while job hunting, leading to a manipulative relationship. The accused demanded sexual favors and extorted money, leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:53 IST
sexual assault
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case of manipulation and betrayal, the Mumbai Police have apprehended Apollon Fernandes, 48, accused of sexually assaulting and extorting a married woman. The arrest followed a complaint by the 32-year-old victim from Rajkot.

According to a Vakola police official, the woman first encountered Fernandes last year as she sought employment. His initial promise to assist turned into a deceptive friendship that spiraled into exploitation when he allegedly photographed her in compromising situations.

Fernandes is accused of demanding sexual favors from the victim under the threat of revealing these photos to her husband and online. The victim reported these abuses, resulting in Fernandes's arrest and initiating an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

