Blackmail and Betrayal: The Arrest of Apollon Fernandes

In a disturbing case of manipulation and betrayal, the Mumbai Police have apprehended Apollon Fernandes, 48, accused of sexually assaulting and extorting a married woman. The arrest followed a complaint by the 32-year-old victim from Rajkot.

According to a Vakola police official, the woman first encountered Fernandes last year as she sought employment. His initial promise to assist turned into a deceptive friendship that spiraled into exploitation when he allegedly photographed her in compromising situations.

Fernandes is accused of demanding sexual favors from the victim under the threat of revealing these photos to her husband and online. The victim reported these abuses, resulting in Fernandes's arrest and initiating an ongoing investigation.

