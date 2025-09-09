Tension Escalates Over Sleeping Space in Pune Jail

A violent altercation erupted in Pune's Yerawada Central Jail over sleeping arrangements, leading to a 52-year-old inmate being attacked. The incident highlights ongoing tensions within the facility.

The conflict, occurring on September 7, saw Sanjay Kapde injured following a dispute with Bharat Vishal Rathod and Mohammed Gulab Shaikh. Inmates used a nail from a clothes hanger to attack Kapde, causing injuries to his neck and near his ear, according to a senior jail official.

After the attack, Kapde received medical attention within the prison. Legal action has been initiated against the perpetrators under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing harm with dangerous weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)