Left Menu

Tension Escalates Over Sleeping Space in Pune Jail

A 52-year-old inmate at Yerawada Central Jail, Pune, was attacked by fellow prisoners after a dispute over sleeping space. Sanjay Kapde sustained injuries from a nail used as a weapon. A case is filed against Bharat Vishal Rathod and Mohammed Gulab Shaikh. Kapde is recovering in the prison's medical ward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:33 IST
Tension Escalates Over Sleeping Space in Pune Jail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent altercation erupted in Pune's Yerawada Central Jail over sleeping arrangements, leading to a 52-year-old inmate being attacked. The incident highlights ongoing tensions within the facility.

The conflict, occurring on September 7, saw Sanjay Kapde injured following a dispute with Bharat Vishal Rathod and Mohammed Gulab Shaikh. Inmates used a nail from a clothes hanger to attack Kapde, causing injuries to his neck and near his ear, according to a senior jail official.

After the attack, Kapde received medical attention within the prison. Legal action has been initiated against the perpetrators under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing harm with dangerous weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

 Global
2
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
3
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
4
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025