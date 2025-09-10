Turkey Condemns Israel's Strike in Doha: Impact on Regional Stability
Turkey criticized Israel's recent attack on Hamas figures in Doha, Qatar, calling it a breach of international law and Qatar's sovereignty. President Erdogan emphasized Turkey's support for Palestine and Qatar, accusing Israel of pursuing expansionist and militant policies that threaten peace negotiations in the region.
Turkey has strongly condemned Israel for its latest attack targeting Hamas members in Doha, the capital of Qatar. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the move, calling it a clear violation of both international law and the sovereignty of Qatar.
President Erdogan asserted that the action by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government aims to destabilize the region further. He reaffirmed Turkey's support for Palestine and its alliance with Qatar.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry also weighed in, accusing Israel of adopting expansionist and terrorist policies. They highlighted that targeting the Hamas delegation amidst ongoing ceasefire talks indicates Israel's preference for continued conflict over peace.
