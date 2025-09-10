EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

The European Union has condemned Israel's recent air strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, labeling the act a violation of international law and an infringement on Qatar's territorial integrity. A statement released late Tuesday highlighted the EU's concerns about potential escalations in regional violence.

A spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed the organization's unwavering support for Qatar, describing the nation as a vital strategic partner of the EU. The statement was posted on the social media platform X, emphasizing full solidarity with Qatar's authorities and citizens.

The EU reiterated its stance against the escalation of warfare in Gaza, urging all parties to pursue a ceasefire and peaceful resolutions to ongoing conflicts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)