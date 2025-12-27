Left Menu

Precision Air Strikes Target ISIS in Nigeria Amid Growing Threat

U.S.-backed air strikes in Nigeria targeted Islamic State-linked camps in Sokoto State, marking a joint effort between Nigeria and the U.S. The operation aimed at foreign fighters from the Sahel involved precision munitions and signifies growing security collaboration as Islamist violence spreads southward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S.-backed air strikes in Nigeria aimed at Islamic State-linked camps in Sokoto State marked a significant joint operation with Nigeria, targeting foreign fighters infiltrating from the Sahel. This development represents a growing collaboration between Abuja and Washington amid spreading Islamist violence.

The air strikes were launched from U.S. maritime platforms in the Gulf of Guinea on Thursday, following extensive intelligence and operational planning, Nigerian officials confirmed. President Bola Tinubu approved the mission, and U.S. President Donald Trump announced the strikes via Truth Social, stressing their necessity against militants allegedly targeting Christians.

Utilizing MQ-9 Reaper drones, sixteen GPS-guided precision munitions were deployed, effectively neutralizing the targeted Islamic State elements. Authorities confirmed no civilian casualties, despite some debris affecting areas in Sokoto and Kwara states. The Nigerian government emphasized continued commitment to combating transnational extremist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

