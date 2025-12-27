Precision Air Strikes Target ISIS in Nigeria Amid Growing Threat

U.S.-backed air strikes in Nigeria aimed at Islamic State-linked camps in Sokoto State marked a significant joint operation with Nigeria, targeting foreign fighters infiltrating from the Sahel. This development represents a growing collaboration between Abuja and Washington amid spreading Islamist violence.

The air strikes were launched from U.S. maritime platforms in the Gulf of Guinea on Thursday, following extensive intelligence and operational planning, Nigerian officials confirmed. President Bola Tinubu approved the mission, and U.S. President Donald Trump announced the strikes via Truth Social, stressing their necessity against militants allegedly targeting Christians.

Utilizing MQ-9 Reaper drones, sixteen GPS-guided precision munitions were deployed, effectively neutralizing the targeted Islamic State elements. Authorities confirmed no civilian casualties, despite some debris affecting areas in Sokoto and Kwara states. The Nigerian government emphasized continued commitment to combating transnational extremist threats.

