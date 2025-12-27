Precision Air Strikes Target ISIS in Nigeria Amid Growing Threat
U.S.-backed air strikes in Nigeria targeted Islamic State-linked camps in Sokoto State, marking a joint effort between Nigeria and the U.S. The operation aimed at foreign fighters from the Sahel involved precision munitions and signifies growing security collaboration as Islamist violence spreads southward.
U.S.-backed air strikes in Nigeria aimed at Islamic State-linked camps in Sokoto State marked a significant joint operation with Nigeria, targeting foreign fighters infiltrating from the Sahel. This development represents a growing collaboration between Abuja and Washington amid spreading Islamist violence.
The air strikes were launched from U.S. maritime platforms in the Gulf of Guinea on Thursday, following extensive intelligence and operational planning, Nigerian officials confirmed. President Bola Tinubu approved the mission, and U.S. President Donald Trump announced the strikes via Truth Social, stressing their necessity against militants allegedly targeting Christians.
Utilizing MQ-9 Reaper drones, sixteen GPS-guided precision munitions were deployed, effectively neutralizing the targeted Islamic State elements. Authorities confirmed no civilian casualties, despite some debris affecting areas in Sokoto and Kwara states. The Nigerian government emphasized continued commitment to combating transnational extremist threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-What is Islamic State, the group the US struck in Nigeria?
UPDATE 6-US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria
Trump says US struck Islamic State targets in Nigeria after group targeted Christians
Trump says US struck Islamic State targets in Nigeria after group targeted Christians
Trump says US struck Islamic State targets in Nigeria after group targeted Christians