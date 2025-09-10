Qatar's Resilient Mediation: A Diplomatic Identity

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani reaffirmed his nation's dedication to mediation during a recent press conference. He described the diplomatic efforts as an intrinsic part of the Qatari identity, emphasizing that recent events would not deter its pivotal role in the region.

This statement came just hours after an Israeli attack targeted Hamas leaders in Doha, underscoring the complex international dynamics at play. al-Thani revealed that the United States informed Qatar of the attack ten minutes after it commenced, calling the move 'treacherous.'

The incident signifies the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the crucial role of mediation by Qatar in maintaining regional stability and dialogue.

