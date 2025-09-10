Shipping Containers Overboard: Incident at Long Beach Port

In an unexpected mishap, approximately 67 shipping containers plunged into the waters of Southern California's Port of Long Beach from a berthed ship on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed. Emergency responders reported no injuries in the incident at the country's second-busiest seaport.

The cargo fell from the 837-foot Portugal-flagged vessel, Mississippi, which was docked at Pier G container terminal. While a smaller barge linked to the Mississippi sustained damage from the container spill, Unified Command, including agencies such as the U.S. Coast Guard and the Long Beach police, are actively addressing the aftermath.

After the ship's arrival from China's Yantian port, operations at the terminal came to a halt as teams endeavored to secure the containers, according to Port of Long Beach spokesman Art Marroquin. An official investigation is proceeding to uncover the cause of this irregular event.