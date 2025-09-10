Global Affairs Unfold: From Russian Strikes to Justice Decisions

A deadly Russian airstrike in eastern Ukraine claimed the lives of 24 elderly pensioners, leading President Zelenskiy to appeal for increased international pressure on Moscow to halt the conflict. The geopolitical tensions continue as Russian forces engage deeply in the Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, significant legal decisions in the U.S. loom as the Supreme Court intends to assess the legality of tariffs imposed by former President Trump and halts a mandate requiring his administration to spend foreign aid funds. These actions pose crucial implications for U.S. economic policies and global trade relations.

In Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron names Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister, aligning with his pro-business agenda. The global stage continues to witness shifting alliances and strategic diplomacy as tensions flare in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

