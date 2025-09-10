Left Menu

Poland Defends Airspace Amid Russian-Ukrainian Tensions

In response to recurrent airspace intrusions during Russia's assault on Ukraine, Poland has deployed weaponry, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk. In a statement, Tusk announced ongoing military operations aimed at addressing the violations.

Updated: 10-09-2025 07:59 IST
Poland has taken decisive action to protect its airspace following ongoing violations during Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Wednesday.

According to Tusk, the military operation aimed at these infractions involves active engagement using weaponry against the invading objects.

This development underscores the heightened tensions in the region as Poland seeks to safeguard its sovereignty in the face of encroachments linked to the crisis in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

