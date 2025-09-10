Poland Defends Airspace Amid Russian-Ukrainian Tensions
In response to recurrent airspace intrusions during Russia's assault on Ukraine, Poland has deployed weaponry, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk. In a statement, Tusk announced ongoing military operations aimed at addressing the violations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 10-09-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 07:59 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland has taken decisive action to protect its airspace following ongoing violations during Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Wednesday.
According to Tusk, the military operation aimed at these infractions involves active engagement using weaponry against the invading objects.
This development underscores the heightened tensions in the region as Poland seeks to safeguard its sovereignty in the face of encroachments linked to the crisis in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- airspace
- violation
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Donald Tusk
- military
- weapons
- operation
- sovereignty
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland Temporarily Closes Airports Amid Rising Tensions Near Ukraine
Poland's Major Airports Close Amid Unplanned Military Activity
India Joins Multinational Military Exercise in Russia: Strengthening Defense Ties
Escalating Tensions: Poland Closes Belarus Border Amid Russian-Led Military Drills
France's Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amid Political Shifts