Rising Jihadist Attacks in West Niger: A Security Crisis Unfolds

Islamic State-linked militants have intensified their attacks in western Niger, killing over 127 civilians since March. Human Rights Watch reports these strikes expose the government's inability to safeguard its citizens. The tri-border area with Burkina Faso and Mali remains a hotspot for jihadist violence.

Updated: 10-09-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:34 IST
Islamic State-affiliated militants have greatly increased their attacks in western Niger, resulting in over 127 fatalities from five separate attacks since March, according to Human Rights Watch.

The group's report offers the most detailed accounts to date of the attacks carried out by the Islamic State Sahel Province (ISSP) in Niger's Tillaberi region, bordering Burkina Faso and Mali.

Niger's officials have been unresponsive, with both the government and military spokesperson unavailable for comment, as the region remains a flashpoint of jihadist violence.

