Delhi Police & Jharkhand ATS Crackdown: Terror Links Exposed!

The Delhi Police, collaborating with the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), conducted a series of raids early Wednesday, resulting in the detention of several individuals allegedly connected to terrorist organizations. A senior officer confirmed the ongoing operations are targeting multiple locations, notably a hostel under the Lower Bazar Police Station in Ranchi.

This joint operation aims to dismantle suspected terror networks operating within the region. Jharkhand Police Inspector General (Operations) and spokesperson Michael Raj S indicated that interrogations were underway to gather further information. The authorities are hopeful these efforts will yield substantial results in curbing extremist activities.

Officials have assured that comprehensive details regarding the raids and subsequent discoveries will be released by the afternoon, providing clarity on the scope and impact of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)