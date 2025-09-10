Government Invests $300M to Upgrade 33 Schools in Urgent Property Overhaul

The Government has announced a major $300 million investment programme to repair and upgrade 33 schools across New Zealand facing some of the most challenging property conditions. The initiative, confirmed by Education Minister Erica Stanford, aims to deliver safe, modern, and future-ready learning environments while clearing a long-standing backlog of critical infrastructure needs.

Fixing a Legacy of Delays

“For too long, these schools have been left waiting with no certainty about when their much-needed redevelopment would begin,” Stanford said. “We are turning around the delivery of school property by driving efficiencies, transparency, and better communication so more schools, communities, and children benefit sooner.”

She emphasised that the investment was not only about infrastructure but also about fairness: ensuring that schools with the greatest needs receive attention first. The upgrades will ensure children can learn in safe, warm, and dry classrooms while giving staff and communities confidence in the future of their schools.

First Tranche: $87 Million for Urgent Projects

The first phase of the programme commits $87 million to seven schools identified as having the most pressing needs. Key projects include:

Dargaville High School : Four refurbished classrooms and a new resource space.

Albany Junior High School : Fifteen refurbished and structurally strengthened classrooms.

Rangitoto College : Nine replacement classrooms, along with a new library and resource space.

Alfriston College : Nine refurbished and strengthened classrooms, including interim seismic upgrades.

Onslow College : Ten replacement classrooms and a new administration block.

Newlands College : Nine replacement and roll growth classrooms.

Mairehau High School: A new administration block and seismic strengthening of the school hall.

Construction on all seven sites is scheduled to begin within the next 12 months. Officials highlighted that a rigorous value-for-money review helped identify more than $54 million in savings, achieved through practical and efficient delivery methods such as modular construction and standardised designs.

Smarter, Faster, More Efficient Delivery

Stanford underscored the importance of delivering projects faster without compromising on quality. “This is about investing smarter. By using modular construction and standardised designs, we’re able to deliver cost-effective solutions that still meet high standards of safety and function.”

She added that the programme reflects a long-term pipeline of school property investment, providing certainty to communities about when upgrades will occur.

Roll Growth Investment in Wellington

Alongside the major upgrades, the Government will invest up to $30 million in roll growth funding to deliver 16 new teaching spaces at Wellington High School. This includes 10 specialist classrooms housed within a new three-storey teaching block designed to meet the school’s capacity challenges.

Construction on the Wellington High School block is scheduled to begin in December 2025, with completion expected by early 2027. The project is part of a staged, long-term property development plan for the school.

Looking Ahead

Further tranches of the $300 million investment will be announced as planning and due diligence continue, ensuring more schools around the country see overdue improvements.

Stanford concluded: “We’re getting spades in the ground sooner and building a long-term pipeline that gives communities across the country certainty about their school’s future. This investment is about ensuring every child has access to the quality learning environment they deserve.”