Tamil Nadu's First Police Day: A Tribute to Dedicated Service

Tamil Nadu celebrated its inaugural Police Day with Chief Minister M K Stalin leading a pledge at Rajarathinam Stadium. The event, attended by top officials, highlighted the dedication and sacrifice of police personnel. DGP G Venkataraman emphasized the importance of this recognition for ongoing commitment to public safety.

Tamil Nadu marked its first Police Day with a solemn pledge led by Chief Minister M K Stalin at Rajarathinam Stadium. The event was attended by DGP G Venkataraman and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, who underscored the vision of a crime-free Tamil Nadu.

In his address, Commissioner Arun highlighted the police department's unwavering dedication to achieving the Chief Minister's vision. The day is set aside to honor the critical role of police personnel and their commitment to public safety.

DGP Venkataraman remarked on the establishment of Police Day as a historic recognition of the tireless work and sacrifices made by officers. This celebration aims to motivate police personnel to continue performing their duties with renewed determination and efficiency.

