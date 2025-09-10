Hopes for Healing: Palestinian Children Finding Relief in Beirut

In the aftermath of Israel's recent offensive in Gaza, thousands of Palestinian children are left grappling with profound physical and emotional wounds. Six-year-old Omar Abu Kuwaik, who lost his hand and family in a December airstrike, clings to the belief it will grow back by his next birthday.

Omar, now in Beirut for medical care, is emblematic of the countless innocent lives disrupted. 'He's scared of everything now,' says his aunt Maha, who accompanied him, leaving her children behind in Gaza. The World Health Organisation facilitated Omar's transfer from war-ravaged hospitals to safety in Cairo, then Beirut.

Omar's story is not isolated. Adolescents like Amir Hajjaj and others have similarly been evacuated, awaiting complex treatments to resume normalcy. The relentless conflict has resulted in over 64,000 deaths, with children disproportionately affected, highlighting urgent humanitarian and healthcare needs.

