Left Menu

Belarus Downs Rogue Drones Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Belarus reported the downing of drones that went off course due to electronic interference during Russian-Ukrainian strikes. Belarus's Air Defence neutralized the threat, and neighboring countries Poland and Lithuania were alerted about the drones' approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:32 IST
Belarus Downs Rogue Drones Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Belarus announced on Wednesday the successful downing of stray drones, attributing their deviation to electronic jamming amidst a series of strikes between Russia and Ukraine.

Major General Pavel Muraveiko, Chief of the Belarus General Staff, confirmed that Belarus's Air Defence Forces tracked and neutralized the UAVs that diverted from their intended path.

The Belarusian authorities promptly informed Poland and Lithuania about the potential threat posed by the approaching drones, ensuring regional safety measures were promptly activated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge

Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge

 Global
2
Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

 Global
3
Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

 India
4
EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025