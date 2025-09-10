Belarus Downs Rogue Drones Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Belarus announced on Wednesday the successful downing of stray drones, attributing their deviation to electronic jamming amidst a series of strikes between Russia and Ukraine.

Major General Pavel Muraveiko, Chief of the Belarus General Staff, confirmed that Belarus's Air Defence Forces tracked and neutralized the UAVs that diverted from their intended path.

The Belarusian authorities promptly informed Poland and Lithuania about the potential threat posed by the approaching drones, ensuring regional safety measures were promptly activated.

