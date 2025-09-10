Belarus Downs Rogue Drones Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Belarus reported the downing of drones that went off course due to electronic interference during Russian-Ukrainian strikes. Belarus's Air Defence neutralized the threat, and neighboring countries Poland and Lithuania were alerted about the drones' approach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:32 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Belarus announced on Wednesday the successful downing of stray drones, attributing their deviation to electronic jamming amidst a series of strikes between Russia and Ukraine.
Major General Pavel Muraveiko, Chief of the Belarus General Staff, confirmed that Belarus's Air Defence Forces tracked and neutralized the UAVs that diverted from their intended path.
The Belarusian authorities promptly informed Poland and Lithuania about the potential threat posed by the approaching drones, ensuring regional safety measures were promptly activated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarus
- drones
- Russia
- Ukraine
- electronic jamming
- Air Defence
- Minsk
- Poland
- Lithuania
- UAVs
Advertisement